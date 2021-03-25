ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.82%)
AVN 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.62%)
BOP 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.97 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.2%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.52%)
FCCL 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 27.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
FFL 15.62 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HASCOL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.34%)
HUBC 84.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
JSCL 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
KAPCO 43.41 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.11%)
KEL 4.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
PAEL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (4.18%)
PIBTL 10.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.4%)
POWER 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.15%)
PPL 90.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.6%)
PRL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
PTC 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.47%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.25%)
TRG 163.99 Increased By ▲ 8.14 (5.22%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 4,921 Increased By ▲ 6.52 (0.13%)
BR30 26,052 Increased By ▲ 261.5 (1.01%)
KSE100 45,726 Increased By ▲ 181.97 (0.4%)
KSE30 18,850 Increased By ▲ 49.33 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution free: Amin Aslam

  • The SAPM said 50 sites selected for the Miyawaki Forest had been completed.
APP 25 Mar 2021

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said tree plantation is highly important to keep an atmosphere clean and healthy. He said this while inaugurating the Miyawaki Forest at Botanical Garden Jallo here on Thursday. He said planting trees was the only way to deal with smog and environmental pollution.

He congratulated the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on the completion of the Miyawaki Forest. The SAPM said 50 sites selected for the Miyawaki Forest had been completed, adding that more than 10 million saplings had been planted in the provincial capital.

He said 500,000 saplings had been planted on 50 sites and added that 20 sites of Miyawaki had been completed in Islamabad. He said the Miyawaki Forest would be helpful in controlling pollution, adding that the previous government had made Lahore a city of concrete.

Talking to the media, he said the incumbent government would introduce solid strategy regarding housing societies and no housing society would be allowed to construct on agricultural land. He said that climate changes affected the people beyond boundaries.

On this occasion, Parks and Horticulture Authority Chairman Yasir Gillani said saplings were being planted in Lahore and efforts were being made to ensure proper care of these plants.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmad Qureshi said that Miyawaki forests were being grown in different areas in the metropolis to keep atmosphere of the city pollution free.

Malik Amin Aslam Miyawaki Forest

Tree plantation vital to keep atmosphere pollution free: Amin Aslam

SC restrains ECP from holding re-polling in NA-75 Daska constituency

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan shows off military might amid fears of COVID-19 third wave

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters