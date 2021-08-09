PM, COAS praise NCOC team

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have paid tributes to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on completion of its 500 days of successfully dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that their Covid-19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah it has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid.

"I want to pay tribute to the NCOC team which through its dedicated work has been the linchpin of our Covid response strategy," Imran Khan said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also lauded the services of the national body on completion of its 500 days. In this regard Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a video highlighting how all stakeholders in the country worked together to deal with the pandemic under the umbrella of NCOC.

According to the ISPR, the COAS while paying tribute to the entire team said that the NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan's riposte against COVID-19. "It symbolises optimised national response in adversity, saving precious lives," the ISPR said while quoting the army chief.

"Accolades for the NCOC team on completing 500 days of continuous struggle & delivery.

