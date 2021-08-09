ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,865
6824hr
Pakistan Cases
1,067,580
4,45524hr
8.1% positivity
Sindh
398,745
Punjab
363,644
Balochistan
31,138
Islamabad
90,503
KPK
147,973
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Recorder Report Updated 09 Aug 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have paid tributes to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on completion of its 500 days of successfully dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that their Covid-19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessings of Allah it has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid.

PM Imran warns fourth Covid wave looming over Pakistan

"I want to pay tribute to the NCOC team which through its dedicated work has been the linchpin of our Covid response strategy," Imran Khan said.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa has also lauded the services of the national body on completion of its 500 days. In this regard Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a video highlighting how all stakeholders in the country worked together to deal with the pandemic under the umbrella of NCOC.

According to the ISPR, the COAS while paying tribute to the entire team said that the NCOC has remained pivotal to Pakistan's riposte against COVID-19. "It symbolises optimised national response in adversity, saving precious lives," the ISPR said while quoting the army chief.

"Accolades for the NCOC team on completing 500 days of continuous struggle & delivery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NCOC Prime Minister Imran Khan COVID19 General Qamar Javed Bajwa PM and COAS praise NCOC team

PM, COAS praise NCOC team

Two policemen martyred, eight injured in Quetta bomb attack

Schools in Sindh to remain closed till August 19: education minister

Saudi Arabia to reopen borders for vaccinated Umrah pilgrims

PM Imran inspects EVM, hopeful election results will now be accepted by all contestants

Smuggling of migrants, people trafficking: Cabinet approves amendments to FIA laws

Oil facility revival: Pakistan yet to reach deal with KSA

Taliban capture government buildings in Afghan city of Kunduz

Cloud Service: SECP warns businesses against Indian, Israeli servers

And what recourse does Nawaz have in a situation like this?

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.