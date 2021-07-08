ANL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.22%)
Jul 08, 2021
PM Imran warns fourth Covid wave looming over Pakistan

  • Terms Delta variant of virus the biggest concern
BR Web Desk 08 Jul 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday warned that the fourth wave of Covid-19 is looming over the country and termed the Delta variant "the biggest concern” for Pakistan.

In a video message addressed to the nation today, the premier said “We fear the Indian variant could strike Pakistan and as a precautionary measure, we need to adhere to the SOPs.”

Mentioning the disadvantages of a lockdown on the country, the prime minister said: “When you impose a lockdown, the most affected segment is poor, and for the sake of our people, our economy, and our elders, I urge everyone to wear masks,” he appealed.

The premier also advised the people to get vaccinated. “Unfortunately we do not produce vaccines, so we may get a bit late in vaccinating our entire population against the coronavirus,” he added.

“If we survive the fourth wave, we will be able to save our country,” he concluded.

Pakistan reported 1,683 cases on July 7, the highest single-day tally since June 5 when 1,629 infections were recorded.

The national coronavirus positivity ratio stayed above 3% for the second consecutive day, and was recorded at 3.33%, the highest since June 12.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

As per the latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 416,363 doses of the vaccines were administered across the country in the last 24 hours. So far, 18,644,598 vaccines have been administered in the country since Pakistan started its immunization drive this year.

During the last 24 hours, 50,531 tests were conducted, out of which 1,683 came out positive. There are 1,980 critical cases and 34,531 active cases. Pakistan has been witnessing a rise in its daily cases since the government eased coronavirus restrictions.

Yesterday, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had confirmed the presence of Delta Beta and Alpha variants in Pakistan.

Earlier this month, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in Pakistan in July if the SOPs are not followed.

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity ratio shoots past 3%

The minister said that the NCOC carried out an “artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis”, which suggests that in the absence of "strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program,” the 4th wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.

“Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he warned.

