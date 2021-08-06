ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer, financial boost

  • The CSE All-Share index ended 1.09% higher at 8,099.12 on Friday, but logged its second consecutive weekly loss
Reuters 06 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, helped by consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.09% higher at 8,099.12 on Friday, but logged its second consecutive weekly loss.

Conglomerates Browns Investments and LOLC Holdings were among the top gainers, ending the session 4.6% and 1.6% higher, respectively.

The island nation reported 2,674 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 321,429, while deaths rose by 94 to 4,821.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country had fully vaccinated about 12.14% of its population so far.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 182.2 million shares from 242.7 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, onloading shares worth 65.2 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 4.08 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

