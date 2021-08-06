Sri Lankan shares end higher on consumer, financial boost

Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Friday, helped by consumer staples and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index ended 1.09% higher at 8,099.12 on Friday, but logged its second consecutive weekly loss.

Conglomerates Browns Investments and LOLC Holdings were among the top gainers, ending the session 4.6% and 1.6% higher, respectively.

The island nation reported 2,674 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 321,429, while deaths rose by 94 to 4,821.

Data from Johns Hopkins University showed the country had fully vaccinated about 12.14% of its population so far.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 182.2 million shares from 242.7 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, onloading shares worth 65.2 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 4.08 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.