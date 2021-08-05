ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.59%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.36 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.12%)
FFBL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
FFL 20.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
FNEL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.02%)
GGGL 27.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.23%)
GGL 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.19%)
HUMNL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (5.01%)
JSCL 24.03 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.53%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
MLCF 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.66%)
NETSOL 160.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.13%)
PACE 7.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.84%)
PAEL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.33%)
PIBTL 11.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
POWER 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.2%)
PRL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.55%)
PTC 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (5.01%)
SILK 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-4.32%)
SNGP 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-2.64%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.27%)
TRG 159.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-1.09%)
UNITY 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,173 Decreased By ▼ -19.69 (-0.38%)
BR30 26,191 Decreased By ▼ -139.54 (-0.53%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.31%)
KSE30 19,043 Decreased By ▼ -52.95 (-0.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Sri Lankan shares end lower as industrials, financials weigh

  • The CSE All-Share index fell 2.4% to 8,011.94, its biggest percentage loss since April 20 this year
  • Trading volume on the exchange fell to 242.7 million shares from 245.01 million shares in the previous session
Reuters Updated 05 Aug 2021

Sri Lankan shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged by industrials, financial and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index fell 2.4% to 8,011.94, its biggest percentage loss since April 20 this year.

Conglomerates LOLC Holdings, Expolanka Holdings and Browns Investments were the top drags, ending the session down 6.18%, 6.17% and 5.8% respectively

The island nation reported 2,561 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total confirmed cases to 318,775, while deaths rose by 82 to 4,727.

Industrials, financials drag Sri Lankan shares lower

Data from Johns Hopkins university showed the country had fully vaccinated about 11.85% of its population so far.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 242.7 million shares from 245.01 million shares in the previous session.

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, onloading shares worth 66.7 million rupees, exchange data showed.

The equity market's turnover was 5.07 billion rupees, according to the exchange data.

