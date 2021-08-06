ANL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-3.17%)
ASC 19.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.51%)
ASL 24.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.73%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 9.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.69%)
FCCL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.41%)
FFBL 26.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.37%)
FFL 21.89 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (7.3%)
FNEL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.14%)
GGGL 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-4.62%)
GGL 42.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-6.78%)
HUMNL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-4.51%)
JSCL 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.62%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.62%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.1%)
MLCF 44.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
NETSOL 158.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-1.74%)
PACE 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.93%)
PAEL 32.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
PIBTL 11.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
POWER 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.88%)
PRL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2%)
PTC 12.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.69%)
SNGP 51.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.68%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.41%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.12 (-1.33%)
UNITY 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-7.05%)
WTL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.58%)
BR100 5,153 Decreased By ▼ -19.96 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,810 Decreased By ▼ -380.99 (-1.45%)
KSE100 47,490 Decreased By ▼ -150.93 (-0.32%)
KSE30 18,965 Decreased By ▼ -77.59 (-0.41%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,702
6724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,058,405
4,74524hr
7.6% positivity
Sindh
394,748
Punjab
361,458
Balochistan
30,967
Islamabad
89,569
KPK
147,026
Palm rises over 1% but logs first weekly decline in nearly two months

  • Palm oil logs 2% weekly loss
  • MPOA pegs July output to fall nearly 6%
Reuters Updated 06 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Friday, lifted by rival soyoil and anticipation of tight production, but the contract saw its first weekly decline in seven weeks.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange settled 57 ringgit, or 1.35%, higher at 4,274 ringgit ($1,013.52) a tonne.

Palm has declined 2.2% for the week so far.

A Reuters survey had projected July inventories likely expanded 1.6% to 1.64 million tonnes, but analysts said it remains below potential.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data on Aug. 11.

The market was volatile during morning trade ahead of production data from the Malaysian Palm Oil Association (MPOA), which was at the lower end of average estimates, said Sathia Varqa, co-founder of Singapore-based Palm Oil Analytics.

The MPOA estimated production in July to decline 5.97% from the prior month to 1.51 million tonnes, he said.

"Mixed trading on the Dalian exchange was also influencing the crude palm oil market."

Key destination market China on Friday reported its highest daily count for new coronavirus cases in its current outbreak, igniting concerns rising cases would hurt demand for the edible oil.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.8%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.7%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 1.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm Oil palm oil company palm oil producer palm oil export palm oil prices

