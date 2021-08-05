ANL 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.1%)
ASC 20.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
BOP 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 47.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.51%)
HUMNL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.06%)
JSCL 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.34%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 160.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.31%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
PRL 23.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.68%)
PTC 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.26%)
SILK 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.24%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.82%)
TRG 159.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.57%)
UNITY 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.73%)
WTL 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.55%)
BR100 5,188 Decreased By ▼ -4.48 (-0.09%)
BR30 26,288 Decreased By ▼ -42.88 (-0.16%)
KSE100 47,734 Decreased By ▼ -55.6 (-0.12%)
KSE30 19,061 Decreased By ▼ -35.16 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Palm eases on weaker rival oils, rising inventories

  • Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2.2% and its palm oil contract gained 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.8%
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures eased on Thursday, pressured by weaker rival oils and rising stockpiles, although expectations of tight supplies limited losses.

The benchmark palm oil contract for October delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange fell 20 ringgit, or 0.47%, to 4,271 ringgit ($1,011.85) a tonne by the midday break, after rising 3.6% in the previous session.

Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at the end of July likely expanded 1.6% to 1.64 million tonnes, its highest level in 10 months, a Reuters survey showed.

July output is seen shrinking 4% to 1.54 million tonnes, while exports are forecast to decline 4.2% to 1.36 million tonnes.

Palm oil to bounce more to 4,132 ringgit

This is a departure from the historical trend where July stocks have risen by an average of 2.9% over the past 10 years, while July production has climbed by 9% on average, Ivy Ng, regional head of plantations research at CGS-CIMB Research, said in a note.

Exports were hurt by high edible oil prices and concerns over weaker demand due to an increase in new COVID-19 infections in some countries, Ng added.

The Malaysian Palm Oil Board will release the official data on August 11.

Export shipments from Malaysia during Aug. 1-5 jumped 12.6% from the same period in July to 182,615 tonnes, cargo surveyor Intertek Testing Services said.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 2.2% and its palm oil contract gained 2.1%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.8%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil faces a resistance at 4,312 ringgit per tonne, it may hover below this level or retreat towards 4,197 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

