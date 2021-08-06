ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.07%)
Ring Road project withdrawn from PPP authority

Recorder Report 06 Aug 2021

LAHORE: The 8th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy and Monitoring Board which met with Chief Minister, Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar in the chair, here on Thursday decided to withdraw the Rawalpindi Ring Road Project from the public-private partnership authority.

The Board decided to start the Rawalpindi ring road project in PC-I mode with the resources of the Punjab government. It also decided to withdraw the Kharian-Dinga Road project from the public-private partnership portfolio.

The CM directed to early resolve the matters relating to the projects. Revised project proposals of Multan-Vehari Road and Faisalabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road were also approved along with the endorsement of the revised proposal of the water meters project in Lahore. Upon a request of PITB, the meeting recommended giving the implementation authority of citizens' facilitation centres, to be established in different cities, to public-private partnership authority. The citizens' felicitations centres will be started in PC-I mode in Lodhran, Chakwal, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, the meeting decided further.

Ring Road scam: Magistrate extends physical remand of two officers

The CM directed to complete the projects according to their respective timelines while fulfilling the formalities.

Provincial C&W Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Chief Secretary, ACS (Home), Secretary Housing, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, CEO PPPA and others attended the meeting.

