Jul 25, 2021
Pakistan

Ring Road scam: Magistrate extends physical remand of two officers

Recorder Report 25 Jul 2021

LAHORE: A city magistrate on Saturday extended physical remand of former commissioner Rawalpindi Capt Muhammad Mahmood (Retd) and land acquisition collector Waseem Tabish for further four days in the Rawalpindi ring road scam.

Earlier, the investigating officer requested the magistrate to extend custody of the suspects to complete the investigation.

While a counsel for the suspects opposed the request of further remand.

The magistrate, however, extended the physical remand of the two officers for four days and directed the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) to produce them again on July 27.

The ACE alleged that the former commissioner and the land acquisition collector changed the design of the ring road project to benefit certain housing societies and allowed them to establish five interchanges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

