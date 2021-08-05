ANL 31.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.51%)
ASC 20.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
ASL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.43%)
BOP 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
BYCO 10.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 26.66 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.6%)
FFL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.49%)
FNEL 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.34%)
GGGL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.91%)
GGL 47.05 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.62%)
HUMNL 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.51%)
JSCL 22.71 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.38%)
KAPCO 39.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
MDTL 3.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 45.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.77%)
NETSOL 160.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-0.55%)
PACE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.21%)
PIBTL 11.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
POWER 9.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
PRL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.64%)
PTC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.01%)
SILK 1.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.7%)
SNGP 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.89%)
TELE 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.55%)
TRG 160.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-0.54%)
UNITY 40.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.88%)
WTL 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.82%)
BR100 5,185 Decreased By ▼ -7.59 (-0.15%)
BR30 26,280 Decreased By ▼ -50.18 (-0.19%)
KSE100 47,728 Decreased By ▼ -61.61 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,057 Decreased By ▼ -39.34 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,635
6024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,053,660
5,66124hr
9.06% positivity
Sindh
392,433
Punjab
360,494
Balochistan
30,880
Islamabad
89,117
KPK
146,485
Business Recorder Logo
Aug 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Siemens raises profit guidance for third time after beating forecasts in latest quarter

  • Net income for the year to the end of September is now expected to be in the range of 6.1 to 6.4 billion euros
Reuters 05 Aug 2021

ZURICH: Siemens became the latest industrial firm to report a post-pandemic surge in demand, prompting the German engineering and technology company on Thursday to raise its profit guidance for the third time this year.

The trains to industrial software maker said it now expects its full year sales and profit to be higher than previously thought after beating forecasts for sales, profit and orders during the third quarter.

Siemens said its adjusted operating profit at its industrial business rose 29% to 2.32 billion euros ($2.75 billion) in the three months to the end of June, beating the 2.09 billion euros in a company-gathered consensus of analyst forecasts.

Siemens reports stronger than expected results, to review outlook

Revenue rose 24% to 16.09 billion euros, beating forecasts for 15.11 billion euros, while orders surged 47% to 20.49 billion euros, ahead of forecasts for 16.32 billion.

"Siemens is consistently pursuing its goal of accelerated high-value growth. In the third quarter, once again we delivered - with strong and profitable growth in all businesses," Chief Executive Roland Busch in a statement.

Shareholders' net income of 1.35 billion euros for the quarter beat forecasts for 948 million euros.

The company said it now expects its full year revenues to rise by 11% to 12%, up from its previous view of a 9% to 11% increase, boosted by higher sales of its factory automation and smart infrastructure businesses.

Net income for the year to the end of September is now expected to be in the range of 6.1 to 6.4 billion euros. The company had previously guided for a range of 5.7 billion to 6.2 billion euros.

Other industrial companies have recently upped their guidance based on the faster than anticipated post-pandemic recovery in many sectors and stronger demand in China and the United States as their economies rebound.

French rival Schneider Electric last month raised its profit and revenue expectations for 2021, while Switzerland's ABB doubled its revenue expectations and a stronger improvement in profitability.

Siemens Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy Roland Busch industrial business

Siemens raises profit guidance for third time after beating forecasts in latest quarter

Important to keep borders open to potential refugee inflow: US State Dept

Youm-e-Istehsal: PM, army chief condemn India's two years of oppression in IIOJK

Pakistan's Covid-19 positivity shoots past 9% as country tackles 4th wave

Chinese co to invest $360m in Rashakai SEZ

Tender process: Post decisions, announcements on website, says Hammad Azhar

Value of supplies: Tax on online marketplaces to be applicable from Sep 1

Nepra questions Gepco’s investment plan

K-Electric shares revised investment plan with Nepra

Judicial system: Foreign investors have little confidence

Cotton intervention price fixed at Rs5,000/40kg

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters