Siemens reports stronger than expected results, to review outlook
- The trains-to-factory software maker said it would review its outlook for fiscal 2021 when it publishes its full earnings release on Feb. 3.
21 Jan 2021
BERLIN: German engineering group Siemens reported better-than-expected preliminary results on Thursday for the first quarter of its fiscal 2021 year, driven by the strong performance of its digital division.
Sales for its digital industries unit rose a comparable 5% to 3.765 billion euros ($4.58 billion), ahead of analysts consensus for 3.561 billion, while adjusted earnings before interest, taxation and amortisation came in at 848 million euros.
