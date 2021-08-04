THE RUPEE: Some value regained

KARACHI: PKR regained some value on Tuesday against USD in both interbank and open markets after incurring losses in excess of one rupee the day before. It however remained unchanged against Euro in open market. In global currency markets, investors preferred yen and Swiss Franc for safe havens over dollar after soft US manufacturing data and rising concerns over COVID Delta variant dimmed hopes of fast global economic recovery.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee gained 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday's rates closing at 163.60 and 163.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR gained 10 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling over yesterday's rates closing at 163.60 and 164 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 192 and 193.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling closing at 44.15 and 44.35 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR gained 5 paisas for buying and 10 paisas for selling as well closing at 43.15 and 43.35 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 163.60 Open Offer Rs 164.00 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 163.60 Offer Rate Rs 163.70 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee continued its downward slide for the second consecutive day against the American dollar in the open currency market on Tuesday.

Following fresh buyers' interest in the market, the dollar opened on a healthy note and kept on rising throughout the trading session. As a result, the dollar ended higher for buying and selling at Rs 163.20 and Rs 164.80 against the overnight closing rates of Rs 162.50 and Rs 163.70, respectively, local currency dealers said.

Moreover, the rupee depreciated its worth by 40 paisas against the pound sterling for buying and closed at Rs 225.50 against the opening rate of Rs 225.10 whereas it did not witness any change and firmly closed for selling at Rs 227.00, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar further gained strength against the Pak rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs 164.70(buying) and Rs 164.80(selling) against last rate of Rs 163.80(buying) and Rs163.90(selling).

It closed at Rs 164.70(buying) and Rs 164.80(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021