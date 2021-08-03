Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah tests positive for Covid-19

Former Sindh chief minister Qaim Ali Shah has tested positive for coronavirus, his daughter Nafisa Shah said on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Nafisa shared that her father had tested positive for the virus a few days ago. "He has all the symptoms and is undergoing treatment and care at home under supervision of team of doctors," she tweeted.

"Pls pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

The veteran Pakistan Peoples Party leader has become the latest politician to contract the deadly virus. Last week, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had tested positive for the virus.

"Maryam has quarantined herself," the party's information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb tweeted.

On July 23, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi had announced that he tested positive for the novel virus. On August 1, the minister took to Twitter to share that his test result came back negative.

"I was humbled to receive prayers & wishes from so many of you. Thank you. Please get yourself & your loved ones vaccinated ASAP, follow SOP’s & always wear a mask," Zaidi tweeted.

Since July, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases as well as national positivity level as the country grapples with the Delta variant of the Covid-19.

Meanwhile, after reporting more than 4,000 daily coronavirus cases for over a week, Pakistan has seen a slight decrease after 3,582 people tested positive during the last 24 hours on Tuesday.

On July 26, the country reported 3,262 new cases, however, since then it has continued to witness a surge with the daily tally going over 5,000.

However, during the last 24 hours, Pakistan saw a slight decrease in the tally with the positivity ratio also coming down. During the last 24 hours, 49,798 tests were conducted across the country, with the positivity rate being recorded at 7.19%.