Pakistan
Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19
- Maryam has quarantined herself, says PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb
28 Jul 2021
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the party's information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.
"Maryam has quarantined herself," Aurangzeb said in a tweet, requesting people to pray for her early recovery.
Maryam actively participated in PML-N's election campaign for the July 25 polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the party failed to make any giant strides and lost the government to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
More to follow
