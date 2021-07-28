Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the party's information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

"Maryam has quarantined herself," Aurangzeb said in a tweet, requesting people to pray for her early recovery.

Maryam actively participated in PML-N's election campaign for the July 25 polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the party failed to make any giant strides and lost the government to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

More to follow