Pakistan

Maryam Nawaz tests positive for Covid-19

  • Maryam has quarantined herself, says PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb
BR Web Desk 28 Jul 2021

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz has tested positive for Covid-19, the party's information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Wednesday.

"Maryam has quarantined herself," Aurangzeb said in a tweet, requesting people to pray for her early recovery.

Maryam actively participated in PML-N's election campaign for the July 25 polls in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), where the party failed to make any giant strides and lost the government to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

More to follow

Coronavirus Maryam Nawaz COVID19 Marriyum Aurangzeb

