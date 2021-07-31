ANL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.72%)
THE RUPEE: Falls recorded

BR Research 31 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Friday, on market close at end of the week, PKR recorded falls against USD in both interbank and open markets going below 162. It also went down by two rupees against Euro going below 190 in open market. In global markets, Fed’s dovish remarks along with underwhelming economic data set USD near one month low. However, Euro rose to a one month high on Friday ahead of publication of Europe’s inflation and economic data.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 55 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 162.45 and 162.55 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 60 paisas for buying and 70 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 162.20 and 162.70 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost two rupees for both buying and selling closing at 191 and 192.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 43.95 and 44.15 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 30 paisas for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 42.95 and 43.15 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 162.20
Open Offer     Rs 162.70
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 162.45
Offer Rate     Rs 162.55
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee depreciated its day earlier recoveries in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Friday.

According to the local currency dealers, the short supply phenomenon of the greenback prevailed throughout the trading session which helped its appreciation for buying and selling at Rs 161.80 and Rs 163.00 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 161.40 and Rs 162.70, respectively.

Moreover, the rupee continued its downward journey for the fourth consecutive day against the pound sterling. Consequently, the British currency reached all-time high and closed for buying and selling at Rs 224.50 and Rs 226.00 against Thursday’s closing rate of Rs 223.10 and Rs 224.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained Rs1 against the Pak rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs 163.20(buying) and Rs 163.30(selling) against the last rate of Rs162.20(buying) and Rs 162.30 (selling).

It closed at Rs 163.20 (buying) and Rs 163.30 (selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

