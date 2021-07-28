ANL 31.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
ASC 20.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.6%)
FCCL 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.54%)
FFBL 27.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.4%)
FFL 20.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
FNEL 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
GGGL 27.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
GGL 47.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.35%)
JSCL 22.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.44%)
KAPCO 39.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.08%)
KEL 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
MDTL 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.27%)
MLCF 44.56 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.66%)
NETSOL 167.05 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.66%)
PACE 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
PAEL 33.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
PIBTL 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.53%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PRL 23.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
SILK 1.82 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 51.49 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (3.81%)
TELE 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.93%)
TRG 166.77 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.34%)
UNITY 42.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.02%)
WTL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.8%)
BR100 5,167 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.01%)
BR30 26,550 Increased By ▲ 60.7 (0.23%)
KSE100 47,672 Decreased By ▼ -15.49 (-0.03%)
KSE30 19,108 Decreased By ▼ -21.58 (-0.11%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
23,133
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,015,827
4,11924hr
7.88% positivity
Sindh
371,762
Punjab
354,312
Balochistan
29,861
Islamabad
86,226
KPK
142,400
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 28, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

  • Daily cases and positivity highest in over two months
  • Fear of fourth wave come to life
  • Authorities warn of stricter measures, urge citizens to follow SOPs
Aisha Mahmood Updated 28 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan reported 4,119 coronavirus cases at a positivity level of 7.8% during the last 24 hours, with both numbers recording their highest levels in over two months, as concerns around the fourth Covid-19 wave come to life.

On May 19, Pakistan reported 4,207 infections, while the highest positivity ratio was recorded on May 20 at 8.22%.

Since July, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases as well as national positivity level as the country grapples with the Delta variant of the Covid-19.

During the last 24 hours, 52,291 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 15,818,764. Of these, 4,119 came out positive. Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,015,827 cases.

The total number of fatalities from Covid-19 jumped to 23,133 after 44 people succumbed to the Covid-19.

The country reported 7,020 recoveries in 24 hours, taking the tally to 935,742 Overall, there are 2,898 critical cases and 56,952 active coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Sindh again reported the highest number of cases at 2,517, Punjab (617) KPK (261), and Balochistan (180).

Similarly, Islamabad reported 279 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 167 Covid-19 cases while GB confirmed 98 infections.

As the number of cases surges, Pakistan has vowed a faster vaccination drive. On July 27, for the first time since Pakistan started its immunisation drive, the country administered 778,000 doses.

In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced that during the last 24 hours, 561,000 first doses were also administered.

"New target : to inshallah cross 1 million vaccinations in a day," Umar tweeted.

As Sindh continued to report over 2,000 cases, the provincial government has imposed new restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered the Karachi police to restrict unnecessary movement in the city after 6 pm from Tuesday.

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Meanwhile, shops across the province would be open till 6 pm and only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open. The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

Covid-19 situation in Karachi quite critical: CM

By witnessing the current abnormal Covid spike in the province, particularly in Karachi, the Sindh CM also constituted a ministerial committee to sensitise all the stakeholders including shopkeepers, traders, transporters and politicians to cooperate with the government in the interest of public health.

Reviewing ventilator facilities at government hospitals, the CM was told that out of 686 ICU-beds with ventilators, 76 were occupied and out of total 1,547 HDU beds, 690 were occupied.

At this the chief minister said that hospitals were coming under pressure. He directed secretary health to make Covid facilities at three hospitals of the Labour department, police hospital, Liaquatabad and New Karachi hospitals, and establish a Marquee-type of arrangement at Service and Korangi hospitals.

Coronavirus Pakistan positivity rate fourth coronavirus wave

Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Ex-mill sales tax step taken to forestall sugar price hike

Willful tax defaulters, non-filers: New policy to lay down third-party audit mechanism

Senate body grills commerce ministry over poor performance

Fixation of cotton intervention price: Cabinet refers back ECC’s decision

Noor Mukadam murder case: ‘Secret’ meeting of US officials with Zahir Jaffer criticised

KE accused of violating power supply deal with govt

ECC to consider Strategic Trade Policy Framework 2020-25 today

ECC likely to allow import of 100,000 MT of sugar

IMF revises Pakistan's GDP growth projection upward to 3.9pc

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters