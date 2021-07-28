Pakistan reports another 4,119 Covid-19 cases, positivity shoots to 7.9%

Karachi: Pakistan reported 4,119 coronavirus cases at a positivity level of 7.8% during the last 24 hours, with both numbers recording their highest levels in over two months, as concerns around the fourth Covid-19 wave come to life.

On May 19, Pakistan reported 4,207 infections, while the highest positivity ratio was recorded on May 20 at 8.22%.

Since July, Pakistan has been witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases as well as national positivity level as the country grapples with the Delta variant of the Covid-19.

During the last 24 hours, 52,291 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number to 15,818,764. Of these, 4,119 came out positive. Pakistan has so far confirmed 1,015,827 cases.

The total number of fatalities from Covid-19 jumped to 23,133 after 44 people succumbed to the Covid-19.

The country reported 7,020 recoveries in 24 hours, taking the tally to 935,742 Overall, there are 2,898 critical cases and 56,952 active coronavirus cases in Pakistan.

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Sindh again reported the highest number of cases at 2,517, Punjab (617) KPK (261), and Balochistan (180).

Similarly, Islamabad reported 279 cases, Azad Jammu and Kashmir recorded 167 Covid-19 cases while GB confirmed 98 infections.

As the number of cases surges, Pakistan has vowed a faster vaccination drive. On July 27, for the first time since Pakistan started its immunisation drive, the country administered 778,000 doses.

In a tweet, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced that during the last 24 hours, 561,000 first doses were also administered.

"New target : to inshallah cross 1 million vaccinations in a day," Umar tweeted.

As Sindh continued to report over 2,000 cases, the provincial government has imposed new restrictions to curtail the spread of the virus.

Earlier, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah ordered the Karachi police to restrict unnecessary movement in the city after 6 pm from Tuesday.

Sindh reimposes restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge

Meanwhile, shops across the province would be open till 6 pm and only pharmacies would be allowed to remain open. The minister warned that action will be taken against shop owners in case of violation.

He stated that indoor and outdoor dining will be completely closed, and only takeaways and home deliveries will be allowed.

Covid-19 situation in Karachi quite critical: CM

By witnessing the current abnormal Covid spike in the province, particularly in Karachi, the Sindh CM also constituted a ministerial committee to sensitise all the stakeholders including shopkeepers, traders, transporters and politicians to cooperate with the government in the interest of public health.

Reviewing ventilator facilities at government hospitals, the CM was told that out of 686 ICU-beds with ventilators, 76 were occupied and out of total 1,547 HDU beds, 690 were occupied.

At this the chief minister said that hospitals were coming under pressure. He directed secretary health to make Covid facilities at three hospitals of the Labour department, police hospital, Liaquatabad and New Karachi hospitals, and establish a Marquee-type of arrangement at Service and Korangi hospitals.