ANL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.15%)
ASC 18.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.32%)
ASL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.53%)
BOP 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
BYCO 11.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
FCCL 23.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
FFL 19.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.67%)
FNEL 9.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.01%)
GGL 49.40 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.23%)
HUMNL 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
JSCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.44%)
KAPCO 40.97 Decreased By ▼ -4.62 (-10.13%)
KEL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
MDTL 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
MLCF 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.97%)
NETSOL 173.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.44%)
PACE 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.79%)
PAEL 35.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
PIBTL 11.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
PRL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.29%)
PTC 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.41%)
SILK 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.58%)
SNGP 49.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
TELE 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.79%)
TRG 174.11 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.19%)
UNITY 43.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.59%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
BR100 5,220 Decreased By ▼ -10.03 (-0.19%)
BR30 27,209 Decreased By ▼ -93.89 (-0.34%)
KSE100 47,811 Decreased By ▼ -241.73 (-0.5%)
KSE30 19,226 Decreased By ▼ -140.39 (-0.72%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,520
2524hr
Pakistan Cases
969,476
1,73724hr
3.65% positivity
Sindh
344,223
Punjab
347,553
Balochistan
27,781
Islamabad
83,400
KPK
139,008
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

  • Says field reports have shown complete disregard for the requirement of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings, restaurants
Aisha Mahmood 09 Jul 2021

Karachi: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar warned on Friday that if owners of wedding halls and restaurants fail to ensure the implementation of coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), then the government will shut down their businesses.

In a tweet, the head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that field reports have shown complete disregard for the requirement of vaccination for those attending indoor weddings and going to indoor restaurants and gyms.

Pakistan reports 1,683 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day tally in over a month

"If the owners of these facilities do not show responsibility and ensure compliance, there will be no choice but to shut them down," Umar warned.

The minister continued that he had warned two weeks ago that the fourth wave of the Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan. Now, he added, there are early signs of the fourth wave.

"Poor sop compliance, coupled with spread of variants of concern, Indian variant in particular, are the main cause," Umar tweeted.

Last month, the NCOC allowed the resumption of indoor dining and indoor weddings for vaccinated individuals. "Indoor and outdoor dining is allowed till 11:59 pm. However, indoor dining at 50pc occupancy is allowed for vaccinated individuals only," a press release by the NCOC said.

Sindh eases Covid restrictions, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people

While indoor weddings were allowed for up to 200 vaccinated individuals, the NCOC also ordered the management of wedding halls to ensure staff vaccinations as well as check vaccine certificates of attendees.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases continue to increase with the country reporting 1,737 new infections during the last 24 hours. The coronavirus positivity rate has also increased to 3.65%.

Meanwhile, 25 deaths were reported from Covid-19, taking the death toll to 22,520. 774 people also recovered in 24 hours across the country. So far, 911,383 people have recovered from the novel virus in Pakistan.

Pakistan SOPs Asad Umar wedding halls vaccination

Will shut down restaurants, wedding halls if SOPs not followed, warns Asad Umar

Criticality of higher tax collection stressed

Tarin for two more valuations of PSM assets

Official explains how sell-off proceeds being spent

IHC verdict against top NBP officials suspended

Tabish Gohar being removed?

Biden lost faith in the US mission in Afghanistan over a decade ago

Taliban reassure Moscow: Russia-led bloc ready to act if Afghan border unravels

Umar rules out imposition of complete lockdown

ECB to flex its financial muscle in climate change fight

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters