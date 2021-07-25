Govt made efforts to ensure free, fair elections in AJK, says CEC Sulehria

(Karachi) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Justice (r) Abdul Rashid Sulehria has said that the government has taken all-out measures to ensure fair and fair elections in the valley.

Talking to the media persons in Muzaffarabad on Sunday, Sulehria said that the government has provided all resources and support for arranging the polls.

He hoped that turnout will remain more than 56 percent in AJK elections. He pointed out the polling staff is fully implementing the election code of conduct and the voters are cooperating with the officials.

To a question, he said the team of Election Commission has been constituted which are visiting various polling stations and inspect the polling process.

Replying to a question, the CEC said that action against Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur is being taken. “We have the powers and will continue to exercise them.”

He urged the people of Kashmir to use their right to vote.

A total of 724 candidates from 32 political and religious parties are contesting for 45 general seats with 33 in Kashmir valley and 12 seats allocated for Kashmiri refugees. There are eight reserved seats - five for women and one each for religious scholars, technocrats, and overseas Kashmiris. The members for these seats are nominated after the elections.

A tough contest is expected between three main political parties, Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).