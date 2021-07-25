ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
Polling in AJK underway amid tough contest

  • At least 5,129 polling stations have been established for 3.2 million registered voters
  • A total of 724 candidates from 32 political and religious parties are contesting for 45 general seats
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 25 Jul 2021

(Karachi) Polling in Azad Jammu & Kashmir is underway under strict security measures, local media reported on Sunday. The polling started at 8am and will continue till 5pm.

The Election Commission stated that 5,129 polling stations have been established for 3.2 million registered voters. Of them, at least 826 polling stations have been declared most sensitive while 1,209 as sensitive.

Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed to ensure peaceful voting.

AJK elections today

A total of 724 candidates from 32 political and religious parties are contesting for 45 general seats with 33 in Kashmir valley and 12 seats allocated for Kashmiri refugees. There are eight reserved seats - five for women and one each for religious scholars, technocrats, and overseas Kashmiris. The members for these seats are nominated after the elections.

Maryam optimistic about victory in AJK polls

A tough contest is expected between three main political parties Pakistan Tehreek-e- Insaaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) while on seven seats regional parties Muslim Conference (MC) and Jammu Kashmir peoples party (JK-PP)’s candidates are in a tough contest against candidates of major political parties.

