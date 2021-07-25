ANL 31.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.16%)
ASC 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.37%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.07%)
BOP 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.43%)
FCCL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-5.99%)
FNEL 8.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.77%)
GGL 46.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-3.46%)
HUMNL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.39%)
JSCL 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
KAPCO 39.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.74%)
NETSOL 166.06 Decreased By ▼ -2.69 (-1.59%)
PACE 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.16%)
PAEL 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 11.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.63%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PRL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.05%)
PTC 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.48%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.55%)
SNGP 56.25 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (6.7%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.67%)
TRG 167.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-0.59%)
UNITY 44.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.34%)
WTL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
BR100 5,205 Decreased By ▼ -23.75 (-0.45%)
BR30 26,756 Decreased By ▼ -198.15 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,793 Decreased By ▼ -80.19 (-0.17%)
KSE30 19,161 Decreased By ▼ -31.94 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,971
3224hr
Pakistan Cases
1,001,875
1,84124hr
4.89% positivity
Sindh
363,101
Punjab
352,153
Balochistan
29,451
Islamabad
85,351
KPK
141,495
Pakistan

Bilawal accuses govt of utilising state resources in AJK polls

NNI 25 Jul 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday alleged the government of utilizing all state resources for election campaign in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). The PPP chairman, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said that the federal government tried to use its authority in Kashmir, adding that the federal minister was publicly distributing money.

The ECP should disqualify the PTI candidates, if no action was taken, it would be the most controversial election in the history," he said. Bilawal went on to say that the AJK Prime Minister is using government resources in the election campaign, adding PM Imran Khan and his ministers were also utilising government resources.

"No party should have to raise question on the electoral process and the PTI candidates violated the code of conduct by distributing money."

The PPP leader further mentioned that Imran Khan's government was formed due to rigging. "If there was no rigging then only PPP candidates would be elected," he said.

We have been defending the Kashmir cause for three generations and the 'puppet government' has left the Kashmiri people as destitute. The PML-N government also carried forward the projects of the PPP."

