Bilawal accuses govt of utilising state resources in AJK polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday alleged the government of utilizing all state resources for election campaign in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK). The PPP chairman, while addressing a press conference in Karachi, said that the federal government tried to use its authority in Kashmir, adding that the federal minister was publicly distributing money.

The ECP should disqualify the PTI candidates, if no action was taken, it would be the most controversial election in the history," he said. Bilawal went on to say that the AJK Prime Minister is using government resources in the election campaign, adding PM Imran Khan and his ministers were also utilising government resources.

"No party should have to raise question on the electoral process and the PTI candidates violated the code of conduct by distributing money."

The PPP leader further mentioned that Imran Khan's government was formed due to rigging. "If there was no rigging then only PPP candidates would be elected," he said.

We have been defending the Kashmir cause for three generations and the 'puppet government' has left the Kashmiri people as destitute. The PML-N government also carried forward the projects of the PPP."