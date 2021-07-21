ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
LIBOR interbank offered rates

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (July 20, 2021)....
21 Jul 2021

LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Tuesday (July 20, 2021).

=========================================================
                                  52-Week
=========================================================
                     Latest    Wk Ago     High        Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight     0.08600   0.08675   0.08900   0.05425
Libor 1 Week        0.08950   0.08800   0.12163   0.05788
Libor 1 Month       0.08525   0.09575   0.18325   0.07263
Libor 2 Month       0.11238   0.11550   0.22813   0.10263
Libor 3 Month       0.13425   0.13288   0.28013   0.11800
Libor 6 Month       0.15175   0.15438   0.34275   0.14825
Libor 1 Year        0.24163   0.24450   0.46850   0.23325
=========================================================

Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

libor rates Libor 3 Month Libor 6 Month LIBOR interbank Libor 1 Week

LIBOR interbank offered rates

