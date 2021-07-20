ANL 31.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
ASC 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.19%)
ASL 24.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
BOP 8.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.79%)
FCCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.13%)
FFBL 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.81%)
FNEL 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
GGGL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.41%)
GGL 48.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.6%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
JSCL 22.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.53%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.37%)
KEL 3.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 3.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
NETSOL 168.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.03%)
PACE 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
PAEL 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
PIBTL 11.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.44%)
POWER 9.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.95%)
PRL 24.39 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.41%)
PTC 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 1.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.55%)
SNGP 52.72 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (7.26%)
TELE 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.27%)
TRG 168.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.04%)
UNITY 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.53%)
WTL 3.53 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.62%)
BR100 5,229 Increased By ▲ 10.4 (0.2%)
BR30 26,955 Decreased By ▼ -10.82 (-0.04%)
KSE100 47,873 Increased By ▲ 38.93 (0.08%)
KSE30 19,193 Decreased By ▼ -17.17 (-0.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,848
3724hr
Pakistan Cases
993,872
2,14524hr
5.26% positivity
Sindh
358,176
Punjab
351,000
Balochistan
29,190
Islamabad
84,842
KPK
140,962
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 20, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

  • Country, however, still lags behind global average in inoculation drive
  • Has also continued to report more than 2,000 daily cases for nearly a week
Aisha Mahmood 20 Jul 2021

Karachi: Pakistan picked up its pace of vaccination, administering a total of 607,117 doses during the last 24 hours, the highest since it began its immunisation drive earlier year.

The latest data by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) shows that so far, 24,096,587 doses have been administered in Pakistan. Pakistan has been inoculating its population with CanSino, Sinopharm, SinoVac, AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

In terms of the pace of vaccination, Pakistan still lags behind having administered over 10 doses per 100 people at a time when the global average has gone up to 48, according to latest available data.

Pakistan has also been witnessing a rising trend in Covid cases with the daily number amounting to over 2,000 for nearly a week. During the last 24 hours, 40,805 tests were conducted across Pakistan, taking the total number of tests conducted to 15,484,282.

Out of these, 2,145 came out positive, taking the national tally to 993,872. Sindh reported the highest number after 1,247 new cases and 17 deaths.

Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir collectively reported 292 Covid-19 cases and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Similarly, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan reported 224 cases and five deaths, while Punjab confirmed 382 infections and 11 fatalities.

The national positivity ratio stands at 5.25% while there are 49,929 active cases. The virus claimed 37 more lives, taking the death toll to 22,848. Meanwhile, the country recorded 1,029 recoveries. With these new recoveries, the total number has reached 921,095.

As Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul-Azha on July 21 (tomorrow), the government has urged the citizens to observe precautionary measures against Covid-19. The government has also urged people to get themselves vaccinated against the virus.

Coronavirus Pakistan Coronavirus Vaccine vaccination

Pakistan picks up vaccination pace as Covid-19 cases rise

US encourages Pakistan to expeditiously implement FATF action plan

Rocket attack on Afghan capital as president gives Eid speech

FY2020-21: Foreign debt of $14.282bn incurred from multiple sources: EAD

Issue of right shares: Corporate revival plan aimed at raising $15m funds

FY 2020-21: Textile group exports witness 22.94pc growth

Erdogan says Turkey can run Kabul airport if US meets conditions

Bureaucracy wants a toothless NAB?

Investigation shows no abduction took place: police

Jawaid Siddiqui hired as CEO Pakistan Railway Freight Transportation Company

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters