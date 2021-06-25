ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.43%)
ASL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
AVN 96.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.76%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.71%)
EPCL 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.27%)
FCCL 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.11%)
FFBL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.49%)
FFL 18.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.37%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.29%)
KAPCO 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.13%)
MLCF 46.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.48%)
PAEL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 11.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.34%)
POWER 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
PPL 89.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-1.39%)
PRL 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.99%)
PTC 11.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.66%)
SILK 1.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (4.97%)
SNGP 49.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.44%)
TRG 159.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.73%)
UNITY 42.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
WTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (7.42%)
BR100 5,197 Decreased By ▼ -44.45 (-0.85%)
BR30 27,131 Decreased By ▼ -101.21 (-0.37%)
KSE100 47,641 Decreased By ▼ -321.28 (-0.67%)
KSE30 19,143 Decreased By ▼ -155.71 (-0.81%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

  • Says NCOC has carried out artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis
BR Web Desk 25 Jun 2021

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in Pakistan in July if the SOPs are not followed.

The minister said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) carried out an “artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis”, which suggests that in the absence of "strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program,” the 4th wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.

“Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he warned.

Earlier this month, Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho warned that there is fear of the fourth wave in the province.

Dr Pechuho expressed concern that the health situation might get critical in Sindh as new coronavirus variants had been reported in the country, including the Indian variant.

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day

“All stakeholders should be taken on board to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive, particularly the industrial sector, and informed that the government might opt for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase. To avoid this situation, everyone should get vaccinated against the virus,” she noted.

Pakistan has witnessed a marginal increase in coronavirus cases as the country reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

Third wave of Covid-19: Asad Umar hints at imposing another lockdown

The country has so far tested 14,325,008 people, out of which 952,907 tested Covid-19 positive. The national positivity ratio stands at 2.29%, while there are 32,921 active cases. The virus claimed 44 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 22,152.

Pakistan has vaccinated over 12 million people against the coronavirus since it began its immunisation drive this year.

NCOC Asad Umar Covid19 in pakistan

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Tarin explains IMF challenge

Salaried employees: Income tax exemption being restored on medical reimbursement

Sindh Assembly approves provincial budget amid opposition's protest

World health, IP, trade bodies launch Covid platform

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters