Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday warned that the fourth wave of the coronavirus could emerge in Pakistan in July if the SOPs are not followed.

The minister said that the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) carried out an “artificial intelligence-based disease modeling analysis”, which suggests that in the absence of "strong SOP enforcement and continued strong vaccination program,” the 4th wave is likely to emerge in Pakistan.

“Please adhere to SOPs and vaccinate as soon as possible,” he warned.

Earlier this month, Sindh’s Minister for Health and Population Welfare Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho warned that there is fear of the fourth wave in the province.

Dr Pechuho expressed concern that the health situation might get critical in Sindh as new coronavirus variants had been reported in the country, including the Indian variant.

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second straight day

“All stakeholders should be taken on board to expedite the Covid-19 vaccination drive, particularly the industrial sector, and informed that the government might opt for another lockdown if coronavirus cases increase. To avoid this situation, everyone should get vaccinated against the virus,” she noted.

Pakistan has witnessed a marginal increase in coronavirus cases as the country reported over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for the second consecutive day.

Third wave of Covid-19: Asad Umar hints at imposing another lockdown

The country has so far tested 14,325,008 people, out of which 952,907 tested Covid-19 positive. The national positivity ratio stands at 2.29%, while there are 32,921 active cases. The virus claimed 44 more lives during the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 22,152.

Pakistan has vaccinated over 12 million people against the coronavirus since it began its immunisation drive this year.