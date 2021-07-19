Futures spread declines by 126bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 126bps to 6.14 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained low as average daily volumes decreased by 2.6 percent to 72.01 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 73.93 million shares.

Average daily traded value of the futures counter declined by 14.9 percent during this week and stood at Rs 4.63 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021