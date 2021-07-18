ANL 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.38%)
ASC 20.53 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.09%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.1%)
BOP 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.73%)
BYCO 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
FCCL 22.88 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.53%)
FFBL 27.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 22.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FNEL 8.71 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.46%)
GGGL 28.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.28 (-4.34%)
GGL 48.51 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
JSCL 22.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.66%)
KAPCO 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.72%)
MDTL 3.75 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.9%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
NETSOL 168.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.12%)
PACE 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.18%)
PAEL 34.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 11.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
POWER 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PRL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.63%)
PTC 12.11 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.89%)
SILK 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.98%)
SNGP 49.15 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.65%)
TELE 14.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
TRG 170.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.49%)
UNITY 45.04 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.6%)
WTL 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (3.3%)
BR100 5,218 Increased By ▲ 15.77 (0.3%)
BR30 26,965 Increased By ▲ 104.34 (0.39%)
KSE100 47,834 Increased By ▲ 206.07 (0.43%)
KSE30 19,210 Increased By ▲ 91.36 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,760
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
986,668
2,78324hr
5.65% positivity
Sindh
354,103
Punjab
349,890
Balochistan
28,884
Islamabad
84,399
KPK
140,293
Cotton futures up on strong demand

Reuters 18 Jul 2021

NEW YORK: Cotton futures up 1percent on strong demand, set for best week since early June July 16 (Reuters) - ICE cotton futures for December firmed on Friday on robust demand and stronger grains, setting a contract high for a third straight session en route to their best week in over a month.

Cotton contracts for December were up 0.75 cent, or 0.8percent, to 89.80 cents per lb at 12 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT), having earlier gained 1percent to touch a new contract-high of 89.97 cents per lb.

"The macro fundamentals are definitely supportive. The crop is better than we anticipated probably at this point, but that's not enough to overwhelm the the real demand we're experiencing right now," said Jordan Lea, senior trader at DECA Global.

Chicago wheat rallied again on Friday, putting it on track for its biggest weekly gain in four years, while corn and soybeans were also set for weekly gains, lifting cotton prices.

"Supply is tight on yarn, especially in certain markets like the United States, where they're having trouble with staffing, so not all our mills are running at capacity," Lea noted.

The December contract is poised for its best weekly showing since the week of June 4, having gained about 2.5percent so far.

"We might settle into a slightly higher trading range, but it will take a weather or macro event to move the market more than a few cents in either direction," Peter Egli, director of risk management at British merchant Plexus Cotton, said in a note on Thursday.

"As long as demand remains strong, it will be difficult for the market to come under too much pressure, even if crops continued to progress well," Egli's note added.

Total futures market volume fell by 8,132 to 9,931 lots. Data showed total open interest gained 1,944 to 235,907 contracts in the previous session.

