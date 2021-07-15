ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lankan shares end higher for fifth day as industrials gain

  • The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.59% at 7,986.45. The index has gained 1.71% so far this week.
  • Trading volume on the exchange fell to 114.2 million shares, from 126.6 million shares in the previous session.
Reuters 15 Jul 2021

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.59% at 7,986.45. The index has gained 1.71% so far this week.

Conglomerates John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc were the among top boosts to the index, rising 2.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed infections in the country increasing to 279,059, while the death toll was at 3,611 as of Thursday, according to health ministry data.

The island nation has fully vaccinated about 7.05% of its population so far, according to data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 114.2 million shares, from 126.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 114.1 million rupees ($574,811.08), exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the US dollar as of 1123 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

The equity market's turnover was 1.94 billion rupees, according to exchange data.

Sri Lankan shares Sri Lankan rupees CSE All Share Index energy and industrials stocks

Sri Lankan shares end higher for fifth day as industrials gain

China to join Pakistan blast probe, backs away from calling it bomb attack

Bus accident near Dasu not a terror attack: Qureshi tells Chinese counterpart

US State Dept refrains from clarifying ‘military bases’ question

Two security personnel martyred in terror attack near Pasni

Peace in Afghanistan crucial for regional connectivity: PM Imran

Rival claims over fate of Afghan town on border with Pakistan

UAE-attested Covid vaccine certificates made mandatory for Pakistani travelers

Pakistan reports 2,545 Covid-19 cases in a single day, highest since May 29

Afghan government says it retakes Pakistan border crossing from Taliban

Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in return for prisoner release

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters