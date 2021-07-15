Sri Lankan shares end higher for fifth day as industrials gain

Sri Lankan shares closed higher for a fifth straight session on Thursday, boosted by gains in industrials and consumer staples stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled up 0.59% at 7,986.45. The index has gained 1.71% so far this week.

Conglomerates John Keells Holdings Plc and Melstacorp Plc were the among top boosts to the index, rising 2.6% and 3.7%, respectively.

Domestic coronavirus cases continued to rise, with total confirmed infections in the country increasing to 279,059, while the death toll was at 3,611 as of Thursday, according to health ministry data.

The island nation has fully vaccinated about 7.05% of its population so far, according to data.

Trading volume on the exchange fell to 114.2 million shares, from 126.6 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as financials gain

Foreign investors were net buyers in the equity market, purchasing shares worth 114.1 million rupees ($574,811.08), exchange data showed.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 198.5 against the US dollar as of 1123 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.

The equity market's turnover was 1.94 billion rupees, according to exchange data.