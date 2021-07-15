ANL 31.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.53%)
ASC 20.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.5%)
ASL 23.74 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.33%)
BOP 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.44%)
BYCO 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.72%)
FCCL 22.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFBL 27.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.33%)
FFL 22.09 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.03%)
FNEL 8.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.01%)
GGL 48.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.82%)
HUMNL 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.27%)
JSCL 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.3%)
KAPCO 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.24%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.57%)
MDTL 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 168.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.46%)
PACE 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.58%)
PAEL 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.85%)
PIBTL 11.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.07%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.46%)
PTC 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.68%)
SILK 1.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.12%)
SNGP 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.36%)
TELE 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.47%)
TRG 170.85 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (2.31%)
UNITY 44.77 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (3.63%)
WTL 3.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.35%)
BR100 5,202 Increased By ▲ 33.34 (0.64%)
BR30 26,861 Increased By ▲ 287.48 (1.08%)
KSE100 47,628 Increased By ▲ 136.79 (0.29%)
KSE30 19,119 Increased By ▲ 73.33 (0.39%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,689
4724hr
Pakistan Cases
981,392
2,54524hr
5.2% positivity
Sindh
351,006
Punjab
349,111
Balochistan
28,588
Islamabad
84,083
KPK
139,960
Regime shelling kills 9 civillians in NW Syria: monitor

  • The war has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.
AFP Updated 15 Jul 2021

BEIRUT: Shelling by Syrian regime forces Thursday killed nine civilians, including three children, in the Idlib region of northwest Syria, a war monitor reported.

The deaths came amid an uptick in violations of a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had since largely held.

Since June, government forces have stepped up shelling of rebel groups dominating the Idlib region, who in turn, have responded by targeting regime positions in surrounding areas.

On Thursday, regime shelling on the outskirts of the north Idlib town of Fuaa killed six civilians, including a child, said the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Most of the victims were quarry workers, the war monitor said.

Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9: monitor

In a separate attack on the Idlib village of Iblin, more than 35 kilometres south (22 miles) from Fuaa, regime shelling killed three other people, including two children, it said.

Earlier this month, regime shelling on southern Idlib killed nine people, including five members of the same family, in one of the deadliest violations of the truce.

The Idlib region, which borders Turkey to the north and is home to more than three million people, is the last part of Syria controlled by rebel or jihadist groups.

The Syrian regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to retake the area and the enclave has shrunk under pressure from successive deadly land and air offensives.

Despite sporadic skirmishes along the ceasefire lines, the truce has largely held, averting a major assault that aid groups warned could cause suffering on a scale yet unseen in Syria's decade-old war.

The war has killed nearly 500,000 people since it started in 2011 with the brutal repression of peaceful demonstrations.

Idlib Syrian regime forces

Regime shelling kills 9 civillians in NW Syria: monitor

