ANL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 19.04 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.74%)
ASL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.17%)
AVN 91.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.47%)
BOP 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.33%)
BYCO 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-3.27%)
DGKC 125.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.57%)
EPCL 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.42%)
FCCL 23.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.36%)
FFBL 26.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
FFL 18.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.58%)
HASCOL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.24%)
HUBC 80.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.42%)
HUMNL 8.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.96%)
JSCL 22.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.61%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.79%)
LOTCHEM 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.5%)
MLCF 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.03%)
PAEL 35.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.4%)
PIBTL 12.01 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
POWER 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.16%)
PPL 90.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-0.49%)
PRL 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.87%)
PTC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.92%)
SILK 2.11 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (14.67%)
SNGP 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.09%)
TRG 162.51 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-1.27%)
UNITY 45.13 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.85%)
WTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.11%)
BR100 5,249 Decreased By ▼ -28.87 (-0.55%)
BR30 27,410 Decreased By ▼ -111.92 (-0.41%)
KSE100 47,994 Decreased By ▼ -244.75 (-0.51%)
KSE30 19,329 Decreased By ▼ -97.12 (-0.5%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,007
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
949,175
90724hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
332,254
Punjab
345,065
Balochistan
26,633
Islamabad
82,368
KPK
137,075
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 21, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9: monitor

  • In one incident in the village of Al-Bara, two women were killed by regime shelling, the Observatory said.
AFP 21 Jun 2021

BEIRUT: Syrian government shelling on the rebel-controlled enclave of Idlib Monday killed at least nine people, including four civilians, a war monitor reported.

The violence was the latest in a spate of violations of a ceasefire deal that was brokered by Turkey and Russia in March 2020 and had largely held since.

Monday's artillery fire struck several locations near the ceasefire lines and one Syrian soldier was killed in retaliatory fire, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

In one incident in the village of Al-Bara, two women were killed by regime shelling, the Observatory said.

In the village of Ihsem, shelling struck a police station, killing one policeman and four members of armed groups opposed to the government of President Bashar al-Assad and its allies.

Another 13 people were wounded, the monitor said.

Both areas are under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a jihadist organisation that includes ex-members of Al Qaeda's former Syria affiliate.

Smaller factions are also present in those areas, said Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the UK-based Observatory.

The northwestern Idlib region, which borders Turkey to the north and is home to more than a million people, is the last part of Syria controlled by rebel or jihadist groups.

Assad's regime, backed by Russia and Iran, has vowed to retake the region and the enclave shrank under pressure from deadly land and air offensives.

A ceasefire deal brokered by Ankara -- the main rebel backer -- and Moscow was reached 15 months ago.

Despite sporadic skirmishes along the ceasefire lines, the truce has largely held, averting a major assault that aid groups warned could cause suffering on a scale yet unseen in the decade-old war.

The past few weeks have witnessed an uptick in violations, mostly by regime and allied forces, Abdel Rahman said.

"The escalation is unprecedented since the start of the truce," he said.

On June 10, 12 people were killed in regime shelling on the Idlib region, in what was one of the deadliest incidents since the ceasefire came into effect.

According to the Observatory, close to half a million people have been killed by conflict since March 2011, when brutal government repression of pro-democracy protests ignited a civil war that also displaced half of Syria's population.

Syria Idlib Al Bara shelling

Syria regime shelling on Idlib kills 9: monitor

Saudi Arabia agrees to start oil assistance for Pakistan, reports Financial Times

Pakistan's rupee continues downward movement, closes at 157.51 in inter-bank market

RLNG shortage may trigger power crisis

Pilot project of chilli farming completed: CPEC Authority chief

SBP says online funds transfer charges to ensure ‘sustainable supply of digital transactions’

Pakistan's Covid death toll crosses 22,000

Court grants pre-arrest bail to Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza before FIA appearance

Primary schools reopen across Sindh as govt eases Covid restrictions

SEZs exempted from minimum turnover tax

Budget doesn’t reflect Tarin’s vision: Haroon

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters