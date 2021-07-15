Markets
Dividend/Bonus Announcements
15 Jul 2021
KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
===============================================================================================================
YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF
ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE
HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER
COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS
ACCOUNTS million)
===============================================================================================================
(BIPLSC) Bankislami - - - - - 30.07.2021
Pakistan Limited To
31.07.2021
Pakistan 30.06.2021 - 3,739.947 0.73 - -
Telecommunication Half Year
Company Limited
(Unconsolidated)
Pakistan 30.06.2021 - 2,934.927 - - -
Telecommunication Half Year
Company Limited
(Consolidated)
===============================================================================================================
