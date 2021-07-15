KARACHI: Dividend/Bonus announcements by the companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

=============================================================================================================== YEAR Profit/(Loss) EPS ANNUAL CLOSURE OF ENDED/ DIVIDEND/ After (Rs) GENERAL SHARE HALF YEARLY/ BONUS/ Taxation MEETING TRANSFER COMPANY QUARTERLY RIGHT (Rs. in BOOKS ACCOUNTS million) =============================================================================================================== (BIPLSC) Bankislami - - - - - 30.07.2021 Pakistan Limited To 31.07.2021 Pakistan 30.06.2021 - 3,739.947 0.73 - - Telecommunication Half Year Company Limited (Unconsolidated) Pakistan 30.06.2021 - 2,934.927 - - - Telecommunication Half Year Company Limited (Consolidated) ===============================================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021