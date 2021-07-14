ANL 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.11%)
ASC 20.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.55%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.43%)
BOP 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
BYCO 10.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.88%)
FCCL 23.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.22%)
FFL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.6%)
FNEL 8.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.59%)
GGGL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (4.56%)
GGL 48.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.68%)
HUMNL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.34%)
JSCL 22.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.85%)
KAPCO 39.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
MDTL 3.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.91%)
MLCF 46.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
NETSOL 171.00 Decreased By ▼ -6.00 (-3.39%)
PACE 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.52%)
PAEL 34.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.55%)
PIBTL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.17%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
PRL 23.79 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 11.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SILK 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.2%)
SNGP 47.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.45%)
TELE 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.18%)
TRG 167.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-1.82%)
UNITY 43.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.5%)
WTL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-3.13%)
BR100 5,169 Decreased By ▼ -5.66 (-0.11%)
BR30 26,574 Decreased By ▼ -197.61 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,491 Increased By ▲ 10.98 (0.02%)
KSE30 19,046 Decreased By ▼ -32 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,642
2424hr
Pakistan Cases
978,847
1,98024hr
4.17% positivity
Sindh
349,586
Punjab
348,725
Balochistan
28,434
Islamabad
83,956
KPK
139,710
Business Recorder Logo
Jul 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rupee recovers 38 paisas against dollar

APP 14 Jul 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee recovered 38 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Wednesday, ending at Rs159.12 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 159.50.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of US dollar were recorded at Rs159.2 and Rs 159.9, respectively.

Rupee loses another 41 paisas against dollar

The price of euro depreciated by Rs1.35 and closed at Rs187.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs189.01, reported the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.44, whereas a decrease of 59 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of UK Pound, which was traded at Rs220.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs 221.09.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 43.32 and Rs 42.42, respectively.

Dollar Forex Association of Pakistan Rupee interbank trading open market

Rupee recovers 38 paisas against dollar

Foreign Office expresses condolences over lives of Pakistanis, Chinese workers lost in bus accident

Beijing asks Pakistan to punish perpetrators of bus attack

Sindh decides to shut educational institutions, stop indoor dining

Afghan Taliban seize border crossing with Pakistan

SBP's foreign exchange reserves soar to $18.2 billion, highest since January 2017

No smoking, no shaving as Afghan Taliban issue 'first orders'

Cuba offers to establish vaccine production facility in Pakistan

Pakistan 'well-positioned for growth' but concerns remain, says Citi

Pakistan records highest Covid-19 positivity since May 29

Afghanistan troop pullout a 'mistake': George W. Bush

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters