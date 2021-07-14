Rupee recovers 38 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee recovered 38 paisas against the US dollar in inter-bank trading on Wednesday, ending at Rs159.12 compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs 159.50.

In the open market, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of US dollar were recorded at Rs159.2 and Rs 159.9, respectively.

The price of euro depreciated by Rs1.35 and closed at Rs187.66 against the last day’s closing of Rs189.01, reported the State Bank of Pakistan.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.44, whereas a decrease of 59 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of UK Pound, which was traded at Rs220.50 as compared to its last closing of Rs 221.09.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 10 paisas each to close at Rs 43.32 and Rs 42.42, respectively.