THE RUPEE: PKR down against USD

BR Research 14 Jul 2021

KARACHI: On Tuesday, PKR went down against USD in interbank market while recording very little movement at day end in open market against major currencies. In global markets, US dollar was showing weakness at the time of writing of this report as investors awaited for inflation data for clues regarding timing of Federal Reserve expected interest rate hike.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 25 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.45 and 159.55 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR remained unchanged for buying while losing 10 paisas for selling over yesterday’s rates closing at 159.30 and 159.80 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling for second day in a row closing at 186 and 187.50 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR gained 5 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 42.95 and 43.15 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 41.95 and 42.15 respectively.

========================
Open Bid       Rs 159.30
Open Offer     Rs 159.80
========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Tuesday 

========================
Bid Rate       Rs 159.45
Offer Rate     Rs 159.55
========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee marginally moved both ways in the process of trading against the greenback in the local currency market on Tuesday.

According to the local currency dealers, the greenback witnessed a volatile trend throughout the trading session and closed for buying and selling at Rs 159.50 and Rs 160.40 against the overnight closing trend of Rs 159.30 and Rs 160.50, respectively.

Furthermore, the rupee showed stability as it recovered its day earlier losses versus the pound sterling. As a result, the pound’s buying and selling rates declined from Monday’s closing of Rs 219.20 and Rs 220.80 to Rs 218.50 and Rs 220.00 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Tuesday.

The dollar opened at Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling) against the last rate of Rs 159.90(buying) and Rs 160(selling).

It closed at Rs160(buying) and Rs 160.10(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs106,000 (selling) and Rs106.100 (selling).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

