PML-N playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity: Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood has said that board exams are starting tomorrow in the remaining provinces and federating units, and criticized the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for “playing politics with students to gain cheap popularity.”

“People like Ahsan Iqbal and Saad Rafiq know that exams have already happened in Balochistan and Sindh, therefore other students cannot be treated differently,” Mahmood said in a Twitter message.

He further noted that PML-N’s leaders know that the “decision to take exams was taken unanimously by all federating units including the govt in AJK, and PPP in Sindh.”

Board exams from July 5 in Sindh

“They know that students cannot be promoted on the basis of previous exams as there were no exams last year,” he emphasized.

“Why should hardworking students be discriminated against,” he questioned.

“Stop cheap politics,” he said.

Yesterday, PML-N’s lawmakers raised the issue of ongoing protests by intermediate students in various parts of the country against the government’s decision to take their examinations on short notice.

They asked the government to delay examinations to provide more time for preparation.

A few days ago, Mahmood had iterated that board exams for classes nine to 12 will take place across the country as per the schedule announced by the respective boards.