Board exams from July 5 in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department on Thursday announced that the board exams for matric will be held from July 5, while the exams for grade 12 (intermediate second year) will be conducted from July 26.

According to a notification issued in this regard, the exams for grade 11th (intermediate first year) will take place after the conclusion of the grade 12th exams.

As per the earlier decision of the government, examinations will only be held for the elective subjects, while practical exams will not be conducted.

Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said the exams will be based on a 60 percent condensed syllabus, while the duration of exams will be two hours.

The minister said the question paper will be based on 50 percent MCQs, 30 percent short questions, and 20 percent long questions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021