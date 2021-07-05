Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 4, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 5, 2021)....
05 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Sunday (July 4, 2021) and the forecast for Monday (July 5, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 39-28 (ºC) 07-00 (%) 39-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Karachi 34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Lahore 38-30 (°C) 04-00 (%) 38-30 (°C) 02-00 (%)
Larkana 44-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 44-32 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-28 (ºC) 09-00 (%) 40-28 (ºC) 03-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-20 (°C) 25-00 (%) 37-22 (°C) 06-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 41-30 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Quetta 31-17 (ºC) 03-00 (%) 33-18 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-26 (°C) 02-00 (%) 38-28 (°C) 01-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 43-31 (ºC) 02-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.