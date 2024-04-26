Quetta court issues arrest warrant for Mahmood Khan Achakzai

A judicial magistrate of Quetta has issued an arrest warrant for Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Aaj News reported.

The civil judge issued Achakzai’s warrant on Friday for allegedly obstructing government operations. The judge ordered to present him before the court on April 17.

The development comes a day after he chaired a meeting of the newly formed alliance of opposition parties—Tehreek Tahaffuz-e-Aain in Islamabad.

The alliance comprises six opposition parties including PTI, JI, SIC, MWM, PkMAP and the BNP-M.

The Thursday meeting in Islamabad was also attended by representatives of the parties—including PTI’s Omar Ayub, SIC’s Hamid Raza, and MWM’s Nasir Abbas.

The opposition alliance decided to launch countrywide peaceful protests against the “illegitimate” government