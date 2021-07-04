ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.69%)
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 3, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (July 4, 2021)....
Recorder Report 04 Jul 2021

KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 3, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (July 4, 2021).

==================================================================
CITIES                     TODAY                          TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad          39-28 (ºC) 06-00 (%)       39-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Karachi            34-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%)       34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore             37-30 (°C) 40-00 (%)       38-30 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Larkana            44-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%)       44-31 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas         40-28 (ºC) 07-00 (%)       40-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad       36-20 (°C) 25-00 (%)       36-20 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar           39-28 (ºC) 06-00 (%)       40-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Quetta             32-19 (ºC) 02-00 (%)       30-18 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi         36-26 (°C) 05-00 (%)       37-27 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur             43-29 (ºC) 07-00 (%)       43-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset:                       7:25 pm                      (Today)
Sunrise:                      5:46 am                   (Tomorrow)
==================================================================

