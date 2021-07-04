Pakistan
The Weather
04 Jul 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Saturday (July 3, 2021) and the forecast for Sunday (July 4, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 39-28 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 39-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Karachi 34-28 (ºC) 25-00 (%) 34-29 (ºC) 25-00 (%)
Lahore 37-30 (°C) 40-00 (%) 38-30 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Larkana 44-29 (ºC) 05-00 (%) 44-31 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 40-28 (ºC) 07-00 (%) 40-28 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 36-20 (°C) 25-00 (%) 36-20 (°C) 25-00 (%)
Peshawar 39-28 (ºC) 06-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%)
Quetta 32-19 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 30-18 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 36-26 (°C) 05-00 (%) 37-27 (°C) 03-00 (%)
Sukkur 43-29 (ºC) 07-00 (%) 43-30 (ºC) 05-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:46 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
