CAA slams foreign air carriers for 'overbooking'

  • Says blame of rescheduling/canceling flights rests solely on concerned foreign air carriers
Ali Ahmed 30 Jun 2021

Pakistan's Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced on Wednesday that it has not revoked or cancelled any flight authorisation granted to foreign air carriers, adding that the sole responsibility of "such commercial rescheduling / cancellation of flight operations to Pakistan rests solely and completely on concerned foreign air carriers".

While reminding foreign air carriers that it reserves the right to initiate punitive action, the CAA said that the only restrictions that are currently enforced have been applicable since May 5, 2021.

The statement comes after it was learnt that foreign carriers were cancelling already booked, confirmed flights owing to flight approval revocation by Pakistan CAA.

However, in response, the CAA said that it has come to the notice of the authority that foreign air carriers operating to/from Pakistan are over-booking passengers on flights operated to Pakistan from across all international destinations in their route networks on the presumption that enhanced quota will be authorized from next revision of our NOTAM.

"These over-bookings are being cancelled on the pretext that Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority has revoked flight authorizations thereby pinning the blame on Pakistan CAA."

The statement added that owing to the prevailing Covid-19 situation across the globe, CAA, upon the directive of the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC), curtailed inbound international flight operations to 20 % of actual Summer-21 Schedule to Pakistan with effect from May 5, 2021 and extended up to July 15, 2021.

International inbound flights were enhanced to 40% only for direct flights from UK, Canada, Europe, Malaysia and China with effect from July 1, 2021.

However, the authority said it has neither relaxed such COVID-19 restrictions nor has Pakistan CAA committed to anything indicating that international inbound flight restrictions may be eased at a certain point in time, read the statement.

"The excuse of cancelling already booked, confirmed flights / seats owing to flight approval revocation by Pakistan CAA is untenable and Pakistan CAA, currently, has no intervention either in over-booking of passengers on flights operated from outside Pakistan or cancellation of these flights to Pakistan."

"The sole responsibility of such commercial rescheduling / cancellation of flight operations to Pakistan rests solely and completely on concerned foreign air carriers," it said.

CAA said that it has taken a strict notice of this 'wrongdoing' by foreign air carriers, which has lead to public discomfort and inconvenience and it reserves the right to initiate any and all necessary punitive action against these air carriers, at its discretion.

