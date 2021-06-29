Pakistan
The Weather
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (June 28, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (June 29, 2021)....
29 Jun 2021
KARACHI: The weather report on Monday (June 28, 2021) and the forecast for Tuesday (June 29, 2021).
==================================================================
CITIES TODAY TOMORROW
==================================================================
Hyderabad 41-28 (ºC) 02-00 (%) 40-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Karachi 35-29 (ºC) 04-00 (%) 35-29 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Lahore 41-30 (°C) 00-00 (%) 42-30 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Larkana 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-31 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Mirpurkhas 42-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%) 41-28 (ºC) 01-00 (%)
Muzaffarabad 39-22 (°C) 00-00 (%) 40-23 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Peshawar 43-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 44-29 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Quetta 34-17 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 34-18 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
Rawalpindi 40-27 (°C) 00-00 (%) 41-27 (°C) 00-00 (%)
Sukkur 46-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%) 47-30 (ºC) 00-00 (%)
==================================================================
Karachi
------------------------------------------------------------------
Sunset: 7:25 pm (Today)
Sunrise: 5:44 am (Tomorrow)
==================================================================
