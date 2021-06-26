THE RUPEE: Marginal fall vs $

KARACHI: On Friday, PKR experienced a slight fall in value against USD in both interbank and open markets. It however went up against Euro in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee remained unchanged for buying while going down by 5 paisas for selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.55 and 157.70 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 20 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over yesterday’s rates closing at 157.80 and 158.20 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR gained 50 paisas for both buying and selling closing at 186.50 and 188 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 42.70 and 42.90 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 5 paisas for buying while remaining unchanged for selling closing at 41.70 and 41.95 respectively.

======================== Open Bid Rs 157.80 Open Offer Rs 158.20 ========================

Interbank Closing Rates: Interbank Closing Rates For Dollar on Friday

======================== Bid Rate Rs 157.55 Offer Rate Rs 157.70 ========================

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee maintained its upward slide for the second consecutive day against the American dollar and the British pound in the open currency market on Friday.

According to currency dealers, the US dollar remained under selling pressure for another day amid lack of buyers’ interest in the market. As a result, the dollar closed for buying and selling at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.90 against the overnight closing rate of Rs 157.80 and Rs 159.30 respectively, they added.

Similarly, the rupee also followed suit in relation to the pound sterling that was bought and sold at Rs 218.00 and Rs 219.50 against the Thursday’s closing of Rs 219.00 and Rs 220.80 respectively, they added.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The rupee gained 75 paisas against the dollar at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Friday.

The dollar opened at Rs 158.25(buying) and Rs 158.35(selling) against last rate of Rs 159(buying) and Rs 159.10(selling).

It closed at Rs 158.25(buying) and Rs 158.35(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold remained Rs. 99,700 (selling) and Rs 99,500(buying) in the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021