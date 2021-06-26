Markets
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates
26 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (June 25, 2021).
===========================
US Dollar 157.6553
Pound Sterling 220.2760
Euro 188.0828
Japanese Yen 1.4221
===========================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.