Jun 26, 2021
State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

Recorder Report 26 Jun 2021

KARACHI: Rates applicable for conversion into rupees of Foreign Currency Deposits, Dollar Bearer Certificates, Foreign Currency Bearer Certificates, Special US Dollar bonds and profits thereon by all banks and also for providing forward cover on foreign currency deposit (Excluding FE-25 Deposits) issued by the Foreign Exchange Rates Committee on Friday (June 25, 2021).

===========================
US Dollar          157.6553
Pound Sterling     220.2760
Euro               188.0828
Japanese Yen         1.4221
===========================

State Bank of Pakistan conversion rates

