ANL 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.05%)
ASC 20.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.58%)
ASL 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.79%)
AVN 96.60 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.84%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
BYCO 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.72%)
DGKC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.3%)
EPCL 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.69%)
FCCL 23.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFBL 26.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.9%)
FFL 18.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
HASCOL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
HUBC 82.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.3%)
HUMNL 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.26%)
JSCL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.51%)
KAPCO 44.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
MLCF 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.95%)
PAEL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.62%)
PIBTL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
POWER 9.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
PPL 89.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-1.48%)
PRL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.87%)
PTC 11.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.41%)
SILK 1.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (6.63%)
SNGP 49.39 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.31%)
TRG 159.80 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.24%)
UNITY 42.90 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
WTL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (9.34%)
BR100 5,210 Decreased By ▼ -31.16 (-0.59%)
BR30 27,274 Increased By ▲ 42.28 (0.16%)
KSE100 47,704 Decreased By ▼ -258.6 (-0.54%)
KSE30 19,150 Decreased By ▼ -149 (-0.77%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,152
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
952,907
1,05224hr
2.29% positivity
Sindh
334,453
Punjab
345,546
Balochistan
26,893
Islamabad
82,502
KPK
137,484
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

KSE-100 loses 359 points as FATF concern keeps investors jittery

  • Ends near 47,600 as MSCI's announcement and FATF's decision take toll on investor sentiment
Ali Ahmed 25 Jun 2021

Karachi: The KSE-100 Index, widely considered a benchmark for market performance, witnessed a 359-point drop on the last day of the week, as concerns over the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) decision kept investors jittery during the session at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday.

The FATF decision was announced after market close. It said that Pakistan will continue to be on the increased monitoring list, also called the grey list.

Pakistan to stay on FATF’s ‘grey list’

At the close of trading on Friday, the KSE-100 ended 359.18 points or 0.75% lower, finishing at 47,603.36. It has now cumulatively shed over 630 points since earlier this week when it began trading at 48,238.

KSE-100 declines for third successive session

The KSE-100 Index has been under pressure this week as investors opted to stay away from taking fresh positions. Awaiting the FATF's decision, volatility persisted.

Adding to the investor nervousness was Morgan Stanley Capital International Inc (MSCI) latest announcement that it will begin consultation on a proposal for Pakistan's reclassification from Emerging Markets to Frontier Markets.

Volume on the all-share index inched up from 638.69 million shares on Thursday to 757.69 million shares. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs21.64 billion.

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 142.18 million shares, followed by BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Limited (53.81 million), and Pace (Pakistan) Limited (45.16 million).

Shares of 381 companies were traded during the day with 159 registering an increase, while those of 205 declined. Share prices of 17 companies remained unchanged.

Pakistan PSX KSE 100 index

KSE-100 loses 359 points as FATF concern keeps investors jittery

Pakistan will complete remaining item on FATF's action plan in 3-4 months: Hammad Azhar

Tax relief extended to cars up to 1,000cc, says Tarin

Meeting with occupied Kashmir leaders and PM Modi a failure: Qureshi

MSCI to begin consultation on proposal to downgrade Pakistan

Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

Fourth wave of Covid-19 could emerge in Pakistan in July, warns Asad Umar

Pakistan reports over 1,000 Covid-19 cases for second straight day

FATF to announce future course of action on Pakistan today

Pakistan, US agree to maintain close coordination

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters