ANL 31.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.31%)
ASC 19.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.66%)
ASL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.27%)
AVN 92.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.1%)
BOP 8.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
DGKC 127.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.51%)
EPCL 48.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.39%)
FCCL 24.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.57%)
FFL 17.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.19%)
HASCOL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.83%)
HUMNL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.51%)
JSCL 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.66%)
KAPCO 43.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
KEL 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.67%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 48.65 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.81%)
PAEL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
PIBTL 11.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.39%)
PPL 91.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
PRL 25.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 13.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
SILK 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (4.4%)
SNGP 48.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.1%)
TRG 165.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.3%)
UNITY 47.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.85%)
WTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.08%)
BR100 5,300 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (0.03%)
BR30 27,689 Decreased By ▼ -65.54 (-0.24%)
KSE100 48,435 Decreased By ▼ -46.24 (-0.1%)
KSE30 19,520 Decreased By ▼ -27.3 (-0.14%)
Jun 17, 2021
Pakistan

KSE-100 declines for third successive session as euphoria subsides

  • Participants resort to profit-taking ahead of FATF meeting on Pakistan's status
  • Benchmark ends near 48,100 after 323-point fall on Thursday
BR Web Desk Updated 17 Jun 2021

(Karachi) The KSE-100 Index, widely considered a benchmark for market performance, declined for the third successive day to close near the 48,100-point level as post-budget and economic growth euphoria subsided at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The index fell 323.27 points or 0.67% on Thursday to end at 48,157.63. It has now cumulatively shed 1.17% since earlier this week when it began trading at 48,726.

Participants resorted to profit-booking as post-budget sentiment faded and upcoming events including the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting on Pakistan came to the fore. The plenary meeting will be held from June 21 to 25, where Pakistan's progress on the implementation of a 27-point action plan would be reviewed.

It took its toll on stock market participants who were happy to book profits, keeping the index under pressure from the start.

Meanwhile, volume on the all-share index amounted to 1.12 billion shares, up from 936 million on Wednesday. The value of shares traded during the session clocked in at Rs19.61 billion,

WorldCall Telecom was the volume leader with 243.18 million shares, followed by Silk Bank Ltd (188.57 million), and K-Electric Ltd (57.44 million).

Shares of 413 companies were traded during the day with 116 registering an increase, while those of 283 declined. Share prices of 14 companies remained unchanged.

