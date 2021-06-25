Five FC soldiers embrace martyrdom in Sibi attack: ISPR

(Karachi) At least five Frontier Corps personnel embraced martyrdom during a gunfight between the security forces and militants in Sangan, District Sibi on Friday.

A statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that the terrorists targeted the FC soldiers while they were patrolling the area.

During the exchange of fire, heavy losses were inflicted on the terrorists, both in men and materials, the ISPR added.

Two soldiers martyred in Bajaur attack

The martyred soldiers were identified as Havaldar Zafar Ali Khan, resident of Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Hidayatullah, resident of Lakki Marwat, Lance Naik Nasir Abbas, resident of Bhakkar, Lance Naik Basheer Ahmed, resident of Naseerabad and Sepoy Noorullah, resident of Lakki Marwat.

Three FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan

The military's media wing stated that a search operation is underway to block the escape routes of the terrorists and apprehend them.

Such cowardly acts by inimical elements, backed by hostile intelligence agencies cannot sabotage the hard-earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan, the ISPR said.

Earlier, three security personnel embraced martyrdom and five more injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

The personnel who embraced martyrdom included Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood, and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.

Security forces are determined to neutralize their nefarious designs even at the cost of blood and lives, said ISPR.