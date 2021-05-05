Two soldiers martyred in Bajaur attack

BAJAUR: Two security personnel were martyred and two others sustained injuries in a bomb attack that occurred in Mohmand tehsil of district Bajaur on Tuesday.

According to security sources, a patrolling vehicle of the security personnel was bombed in the attack in Tehsil Mohmand. The martyrs personnel were identified as a deputy subedar and a lance naik.

Security agencies have launched a search operation in the area after the blast, sources said. Security personnel injured in the blast were shifted to District Hospital Khar for treatment.

Meanwhile, some unidentified assailants hurled a hand grenade at Bannu's Domail Police Station which could not explode. Later the bomb disposal squad personnel defused the grenade. Police dispatched special teams for search of the culprits.