Three FC soldiers martyred in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Three security personnel embraced martyrdom and five more injured in the line of duty during two separate terrorist attacks in Quetta and Turbat areas of Balochistan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), three Frontier Corps personnel who embraced martyrdom included Lance Naik Syed Hussian Shah, Sepoy Faisal Mehmood and Sepoy Nauman ur Rehman.

In Margret, the ISPR stated that the terrorists targeted FC troops deployed on security duties. During exchange of fire three FC soldiers embraced shahadat while one got injured.

In another terrorist activity in Sherbandi, Turbat, it added that terrorists targeted soldiers patrolling along Pakistan-Iran border which resulted in injuries to four FC soldiers.

In a statement, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the terrorist attacks, while paying homage to the martyred soldiers.

“We pay homage to FC soldiers who embraced shahadat & got injured during 2 separate terrorist activities in Quetta & Turbat, Balochistan. Our thoughts & prayers are with the families of the Shuhada. Such incidents only further strengthen our resolve in the fight against terrorism,” the spokesperson added.

