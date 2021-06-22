ANL 32.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.58%)
ASC 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.1%)
ASL 25.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
AVN 91.62 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 12.62 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.53%)
DGKC 126.28 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.86%)
EPCL 47.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.4%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.84%)
FFBL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 18.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
HASCOL 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.11%)
HUMNL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.9%)
JSCL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
KAPCO 43.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.3%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.91 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
MLCF 48.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.52%)
PAEL 35.74 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.36%)
PIBTL 11.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
POWER 10.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
PPL 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.33%)
PRL 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.56%)
PTC 12.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.78%)
SILK 2.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.47%)
SNGP 48.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 163.69 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (0.73%)
UNITY 45.57 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.97%)
WTL 3.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.26%)
BR100 5,261 Increased By ▲ 12.53 (0.24%)
BR30 27,501 Increased By ▲ 91.7 (0.33%)
KSE100 48,106 Increased By ▲ 92.98 (0.19%)
KSE30 19,385 Increased By ▲ 45.83 (0.24%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
22,034
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
949,838
66324hr
1.7% positivity
Sindh
332,677
Punjab
345,141
Balochistan
26,673
Islamabad
82,394
KPK
137,147
Business Recorder Logo
Jun 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

  • Also records lowest number of deaths since March 21
  • Lockdown restrictions and vaccination drive help ease coronavirus situation
Aisha Mahmood 22 Jun 2021

Karachi: Pakistan reported 663 new coronavirus cases on June 21, the lowest single-day tally since October 20, 2020.

The national positivity ratio was also recorded at 1.69%, the lowest since October 18. A total of 39,017 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 14,187,441.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 949,838 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,179 are currently critical. Presently, there are 33,452 active cases, the lowest since March 21 this year.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

On June 21, Pakistan reported 27 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, which is the lowest recorded since March 21, 2021. The overall death toll has reached 22,034.

Meanwhile, 1,204 people also recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 894,352.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady decline in coronavirus cases and deaths for the past week as lockdowns and restrictions take effect in the country.

Supply of anti-Covid vaccine: Pfizer, BioNTech announce agreement with NDMA

In a recent interview with Jonathan Swan for HBO Axios, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan fared better in containing the coronavirus pandemic as compared to the United States due to 'smart lockdowns'. He further said that partial lockdowns with comprehensive data analysis that helped identify Covid hotspots managed to control the pandemic.

Coronavirus Pakistan cases SOP lowest number

Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

Tarin stoutly defends budget

World economy back at pre-pandemic level: IHS Markit

Electricity demand grows 20pc: Azhar

Nepra refuses to revise NJHPP levelized reference tariff

US ‘resolve and will’ can settle Kashmir dispute: PM

Ehsaas Kafalat: ECC approves indexation policy

Waqar rejects budget criticism

Govt manages to get 2 bills passed thru PPP support

Kashmir leaders to urge Modi to restore IIOJK’s autonomy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters