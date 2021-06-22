Pakistan reports 663 Covid-19 cases, lowest single-day tally since October 2020

Karachi: Pakistan reported 663 new coronavirus cases on June 21, the lowest single-day tally since October 20, 2020.

The national positivity ratio was also recorded at 1.69%, the lowest since October 18. A total of 39,017 tests were conducted across the country during the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 14,187,441.

So far, Pakistan has confirmed 949,838 Covid-19 cases, out of which 2,179 are currently critical. Presently, there are 33,452 active cases, the lowest since March 21 this year.

Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

On June 21, Pakistan reported 27 deaths from Covid-19 in 24 hours, which is the lowest recorded since March 21, 2021. The overall death toll has reached 22,034.

Meanwhile, 1,204 people also recovered from the novel virus, taking the tally to 894,352.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady decline in coronavirus cases and deaths for the past week as lockdowns and restrictions take effect in the country.

Supply of anti-Covid vaccine: Pfizer, BioNTech announce agreement with NDMA

In a recent interview with Jonathan Swan for HBO Axios, Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan fared better in containing the coronavirus pandemic as compared to the United States due to 'smart lockdowns'. He further said that partial lockdowns with comprehensive data analysis that helped identify Covid hotspots managed to control the pandemic.