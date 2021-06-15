Pakistan reports lowest single-day Covid-19 tally since February

Karachi: Pakistan reported the lowest number of coronavirus cases since February after 838 people tested positive for Covid-19.

Pakistan has been witnessing a steady decline in coronavirus cases for the past week as lockdowns and restrictions take effect in the country.

During the past 24 hours, the national coronavirus positivity ratio was recorded at 2.39%, while active cases stand at 40,929. During the last 24 hours, 59 more people lost their lives to the virus, taking the death toll to 21,782.

There are 2,611 critical cases in the country. Meanwhile, 1,576 people also recovered from Covid-19 in 24 hours. So far, 880,316 people have recovered from the virus in Pakistan.

Since the vaccination drive started in the country this year, more than 11 million doses have been administered. The government plans to vaccinate almost 100 million people by July 2022.