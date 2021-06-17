Dust storm with light rain likely today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast a hot and humid weather in Karachi on Thursday (today) with chances of dust storm and light rainfall.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) had earlier predicted the first spell of pre-monsoon rains with moderate dust or thunderstorm in Karachi from June 18 (Friday).

The moist currents from the North Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate Sindh with effect from 16th June 2021. Under its influence, the first rainy spell expected in most of the Sindh districts said the weather office.

“Dust/thunderstorm-rain with few moderate/heavy falls expected in all districts of Sindh during 17-19 June,” the Met department said.