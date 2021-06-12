Markets
BOARD MEETINGS
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange....
12 Jun 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
=========================================================
NAME OF COMPANY DATE TIME
=========================================================
Bannu Woollen Mills Ltd 14-06-2021 11:30
United Brands Limited 14-06-2021 12:00
Hum Network Limited 14-06-2021 12:00
Pakistan National Shipping
Corporation Ltd 14-06-2021 11:00
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Ltd 14-06-2021 12:00
Unity Foods Limited 15-06-2021 10:30
Idrees Textile Mills Ltd 15-06-2021 12:00
IBL Healthcare Limited 15-06-2021 12:00
ICI Pakistan Limited 15-06-2021 11:00
Macter International Ltd 15-06-2021 10:00
Adam Sugar Mills Ltd 16-06-2021 14:30
Pakistan Cables Ltd 17-06-2021 09:00
Hinopak Motors Limited 17-06-2021 10:30
TPL Trakker Limited 17-06-2021 15:00
Gadoon Textile Mills Ltd 17-06-2021 11:00
Pakistan Refinery Limited 18-06-2021 11:00
=========================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.