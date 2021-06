China stocks fall as liquor makers tumble on valuation worries; Hong Kong down

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday, weighed down by liquor makers, as investors worried about lofty valuations and Sino-US tensions.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 5,234.33 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,581.25.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 2.9%, while the CSI liquor index tumbled 5.9%.

** Anhui Yingjia Distillery and Sichuan Swellfun both slumped by their 10% daily trade limits, while Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor, Jinhui Liquor and Anhui Golden Seed Winery all fell more than 9%.

** The retreat came as the liquor index neared its record high hit in mid-February, and after the index gained 12% and 12.5% in May and April, respectively.

** "The price to earnings ratios of liquor makers, not including Moutai and Wuliangye, have reached more than 60 overall, which is way too high despite improvements in their fundamentals," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan said liquor stocks would face a big correction going forward.

** Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's order last week banning US investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

** US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration, but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact Taipei has been seeking.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%, to 28,685.50 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5%, to 10,697.06.