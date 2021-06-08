ANL 32.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.58%)
ASC 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.52%)
ASL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.55%)
AVN 88.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.6%)
BYCO 11.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
DGKC 130.49 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.05%)
EPCL 49.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.9%)
FCCL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.36%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.4%)
HASCOL 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
HUBC 80.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.5%)
JSCL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.5%)
KAPCO 45.65 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (3.23%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.94%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.28%)
MLCF 47.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.96%)
PAEL 35.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-1.63%)
PIBTL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
POWER 10.23 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
PPL 93.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.96%)
PTC 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
SILK 1.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.82%)
SNGP 46.18 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-3.15%)
TRG 172.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.19 (-1.82%)
UNITY 46.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
WTL 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (7.43%)
BR100 5,271 Decreased By ▼ -16.5 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,635 Decreased By ▼ -45.99 (-0.17%)
KSE100 48,223 Decreased By ▼ -79.26 (-0.16%)
KSE30 19,598 Decreased By ▼ -60.04 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
21,376
5324hr
Pakistan Cases
935,013
1,38324hr
2.95% positivity
Sindh
324,535
Punjab
342,805
Balochistan
25,893
Islamabad
81,806
KPK
134,781
China stocks fall as liquor makers tumble on valuation worries; Hong Kong down

  • Yan said liquor stocks would face a big correction going forward.
Reuters 08 Jun 2021

SHANGHAI: China stocks fell on Tuesday, weighed down by liquor makers, as investors worried about lofty valuations and Sino-US tensions.

** The CSI300 index fell 0.8% to 5,234.33 at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.5% to 3,581.25.

** Falling the most, the CSI300 consumer staples index dropped 2.9%, while the CSI liquor index tumbled 5.9%.

** Anhui Yingjia Distillery and Sichuan Swellfun both slumped by their 10% daily trade limits, while Hebei Hengshui Laobaigan Liquor, Jinhui Liquor and Anhui Golden Seed Winery all fell more than 9%.

** The retreat came as the liquor index neared its record high hit in mid-February, and after the index gained 12% and 12.5% in May and April, respectively.

** "The price to earnings ratios of liquor makers, not including Moutai and Wuliangye, have reached more than 60 overall, which is way too high despite improvements in their fundamentals," said Yan Kaiwen, an analyst with China Fortune Securities.

** Yan said liquor stocks would face a big correction going forward.

** Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden's order last week banning US investment in certain Chinese companies is broader than a similar one signed by his predecessor Donald Trump and has a lower bar, making it easier to add more companies later.

** US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday signaled a possible resumption of trade and investment talks with Taiwan stalled since the Obama administration, but gave no indication of any willingness to pursue a full-scale trade pact Taipei has been seeking.

** In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index dropped 0.4%, to 28,685.50 points, while the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.5%, to 10,697.06.

